In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Halsey is opening up about her own experience with abortion.

Writing for Vogue, the 27-year-old pop star revealed that she had three miscarriages, and that in one case an abortion was required for her own protection.

Recalling giving birth to her son in 2021, Halsey wrote, “I had been flanked by nurses and doctors in a bed like this before, heaving through sobs and feeling blood trickle down my thighs like tiny spiders under my skin. I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday.”

She continued, “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

Finally being able to give birth last year also put everything into perspective for Halsey.

"My life's long chapter of miscarriages and abortions was reduced to a page in that moment. It was simply divided into 'before' this moment and all things that would come after it," she wrote. "Years of blood and pain and misery from near-perilous and unwanted pregnancies, then the euphoria of chosen motherhood." The singer also revealed, "I rewrote my will during the third trimester of my pregnancy. After my past experiences, I was prepared for the worst. I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn't functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives."

Halsey also explained how going through the life-threatening miscarriage and abortion reaffirmed her views on abortion.

Recalling those who asked if the experience made her reconsider her stance, Halsey wrote, “The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his.”

She added, “Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”