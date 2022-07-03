After having their music removed from Spotify earlier this year, Crosby, Stills & Nash are back on the streaming service.

In February, the supergroup, featuring David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, requested that their music be taken off Spotify in solidarity with former bandmate Neil Young’s protest against podcast Joe Rogan.

The Canadian musician had pulled his own music off the streaming service in January over Rogan spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. Joni Mitchell also removed her music from Spotify, joining Young in the protest.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote at the time.

Referring to their concerns over the spread of “dangerous disinformation,” the band backed Young in a statement at the time, saying, “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

As of Saturday, though, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s music has returned to Spotify, and a source told Billboard that the band plans to donate proceeds from the streaming service to COVID-19 charities for a least a month.

In response to Young’s protest, Spotify’s CEO announced at the time that the service would add advisories on podcasts discussing COVID-19, and Rogan himself released a 10-minute video on Instagram saying he was not “trying to promote misinformation.”