The days of thunder are still going strong for Tom Cruise.

On Sunday, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star celebrated his 60th birthday with a trip to Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England to attend Formula 1 Lenovo British Grand Prix 2022.

READ MORE: Miles Teller Reveals Tom Cruise’s Perfect Response To His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Medical Emergency

Cruise was seen taking in to race at track level, talking with drivers and their racing teams, including the U.K.’s champion driver Lewis Hamilton.

Tom Cruise with Lewis Hamilton — Photo: Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Cruise is no stranger race car driving, having starring in the 1990 action movie, “Days of Thunder”, in which he played a NASCAR driver.

The British Grand Prix is in its 73rd year, and near the start of the race there was a big crash involving drivers Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon, Zhou Guanyu and George Russell. According to the Associated Press, Zhou was taken to the track’s medical centre for observation, but was conscious.

He updated his fans on Twitter to let them know he was okay.

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022

Carlos Sainz of Spain won the Grand Prix.

READ MORE: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 Million Opening

Cruise, meanwhile, has plenty more to celebrate on his 60th birthday weekend, with “Top Gun: Maverick” expected to pull in an estimated $32.5 million at the domestic box office, bringing its total to $571 million, with the $600 million mark close in sight.

To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 27, 2022

Last week, the actor sent a message congratulating all the films currently in release and thanking audiences for heading back out to the movie theatre after the pandemic.