Attorneys for Amber Heard have issued a 43-page memorandum, which asks for the verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel case to be tossed on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

The actress also asked for an award of more than $10m.

Heard argued that it was false for Depp to claim that he lost his role in “Pirates of the Caribbean” because of her Washington Post op-ed.

Heard also claims that one of the jurors who served during the trial was not properly vetted because their listed birth year was 1945.

The juror “was clearly born later than 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970,” the motion said, according to The Guardian.

“This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury.”

Judge Penney Azcarate told Heard’s attorney that if she wanted to appeal the verdict she will have to put up an $8.35m bond with an annual 6% interest. Representatives for Heard have said she does not have the money to pay Depp or meet the bond.