After saying goodbye in 2020, Kristian Alfonso is coming back to the “Days of Our Lives” family.

The actress is returning to reprise her role as Hop Williams Brady in the spin-off series “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem”, whose second season premieres July 11 on StackTV.

Alfonso originally left “Days” after starring on the show for 37 years, but in an interview with Sopa Opera Digest, she says she never actually said her goodbye was final.

““I have seen online where viewers have stated that I said, ‘Never’ regarding [returning someday] — I never said never. I said that I will not be popping in and out like other actors have done in the past. I didn’t say I’m never, ever coming back,” she says, according to Deadline. “I was not absolute.”

Meanwhile, “Days” fans will actually get double the Alfonso action, as the actress’ final episode on the main show has yet to air, having been in the can along with other episodes due to the pandemic.

Those already-shot episodes will take “Days of Our Lives” through early October.