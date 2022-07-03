Click to share this via email

Harry Styles pulled out of a concert in Copenhagen at the last minute after several people were killed during a mass shooting at a nearby shopping mall.

The “As It Was” singer was scheduled to bring his Love On Tour show to at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the Field’s shopping centre, less than a mile away from the arena.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after several people were killed during the incident.

The show was delayed at first, before ultimately being cancelled.

Fans who were already in the stadium received a police escort to the metro.