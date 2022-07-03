Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean teamed up for a very special performance at the 2022 Essence Festival.
The Fugees bandmates got together on stage to sing some of their classic tracks, including “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not.”
NOT WYCLEF BRINGING LAURYN HILL OUT OMGGGGG! 🔥🔥🔥😨😨😨#ESSENCEFest
pic.twitter.com/rbtwquLRwb
— MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) July 2, 2022
Hill also sang a solo rendition of “Killing Me Softly”.
The surprise reunion took place during Jean’s set at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Friday, July 1.
The Fugees last performed together as part of a Global Citizen event in September 2021. The show was the trio’s first performance since 2006.