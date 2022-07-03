Click to share this via email

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge packed on the PDA while enjoying a match at Wimbledon 2022.

The model, 38, and the actor, 36, were spotted taking in a game alongside Sturridge’s ex, Sienna Miller, as well as her boyfriend, Oli Green.

The group were seen chatting together, taking selfies and enjoying a drink.

Chung took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the fun outing.

“Wimbers,” she wrote in the caption.

Sturridge and Miller, who share 9-year-old daughter Marlowe, dated for a few years before ending things back in 2015.

Chung and Sturridge have yet to confirm dating rumours however, they were previously spotted together at Glastonbury in June.