Happy birthday to Margot Robbie! The Australian actress celebrated her 32nd birthday on the set of her forthcoming movie “Barbie”.

Pictures from the bash show a big pink cake with “Happy Birthday Barbie Margot!” written across it in icing.

margot’s barbie cake ahhhh 🥺happy birthday barbie margot 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/4QDfOJ1zqd — Iarissa (@maimyoutoo) July 3, 2022

The Greta Gerwig movie premieres on July 21, 2023.

Robbie has previously been spotted filming scenes alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken.

The movie will follow a Barbie doll living in Barbieland who is expelled from the world for not being perfect enough, too eccentric and not fitting the usual mold.

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon have also joined the star-studded cast.