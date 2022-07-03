Adele is opening up about expanding her family.

The “Easy on Me” singer revealed that she’d like to have more kids during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” on July 2.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” said the 34-year-old superstar. “It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo.”

Adele is already a mom to son Angelo, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Reflecting on their 2021 divorce, she said, “It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life.”

Adele continued, “There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, he’s just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off.”

The Grammy-winner is currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.