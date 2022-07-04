Victoria Beckham jokingly criticized her husband David Beckham after he revealed she’d only eaten grilled fish and vegetables for the last 25 years.

The Spice Girls singer told Vogue Australia: “I mean, talk about making me sound boring!” while rolling her eyes.

She added, “No. What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat. I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing.

“I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to. I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink. I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.”

According to the magazine, Beckham takes Augustinus Bader skin supplements, drinks apple cider vinegar first thing in the morning, and puts Skinaide collagen peptide powder in her coffee.

She also loves a good health retreat and works out on a new Gold’s Gym Diamond One device, admitting: “I look at it and feel physically sick.”

Beckham’s comments come after David said on an episode of the “River Cafe Table 4″ podcast: “She only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing,” he added. “It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since!”

Elsewhere in her Vogue Australia interview, Beckham spoke about her concerns over her 10-year-old daughter Harper having social media.

She shared, “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]. She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

The fashionista went on to say of her daughter, “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.’”

She continued, “Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”