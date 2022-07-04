Click to share this via email

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2.

“Stranger Things” fans love Eddie Munson’s big guitar scene.

The character, played by Joseph Quinn, belts out the 1986 Metallica track “Master of Puppets” in season 4, volume 2, as Eddie and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) head to the Upside Down to take on the villain Vecna, Huffington Post reports.

In a bid to distract the “demobats” guarding Creel House, Eddie delivers the epic electric guitar performance.

“It’s like she was destined for an alternate dimension,” Eddie says in the scene, admiring his musical instrument.

The Metallica track could follow in the footsteps of Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill”, which shot to the top of the charts after being featured in “Stranger Things 4” volume 1 in May.

“Master of Puppets”, which is a track taken from the band’s 1986 album of the same name, is currently at No. 21 on Spotify’s U.S. charts.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo was among those posting on social media about the big guitar moment, revealing his son Tye played additional guitar for the scene.

See more fan reaction below.

i will NEVER stop talking about eddie munson’s guitar GOD moment #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/10xeTpOQcH — eddie munson supremacy | stranger things spoilers (@hellfireIover) July 3, 2022

EDDIE MUNSON. IS AN ICON. HES A LEGEND. HE IS THE MOMENT #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/gDQTWQYiSz — jose (@joseftmendes) July 1, 2022

i don’t think i will ever stop talking about eddie munson’s guitar scene. he was the MOMENT #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/CS8Iow3wTw — kaelynn | ST4 SPOILERS (@eddiemvnsonn) July 3, 2022

he played the “master of puppets” by metallica — the most metal concert in the history of the world. eddie munson, an icon and hero. #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/yqfl6beeHL — mary (@jerushalorenzo) July 1, 2022

Just rewatched the scene (multiple times) in #StrangerThings when Eddie plays the guitar to Master of Puppets by Metallica in the upside down, and after letting it digest for a couple of days, it is indeed one of the greatest scenes ever in television history. — Faded Yoda (@FadedYoda) July 4, 2022

Eddie’s guitar double also posted: