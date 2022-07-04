Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2.

 

 

“Stranger Things” fans love Eddie Munson’s big guitar scene.

The character, played by Joseph Quinn, belts out the 1986 Metallica track “Master of Puppets” in season 4, volume 2, as Eddie and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) head to the Upside Down to take on the villain Vecna, Huffington Post reports.

In a bid to distract the “demobats” guarding Creel House, Eddie delivers the epic electric guitar performance.

“It’s like she was destined for an alternate dimension,” Eddie says in the scene, admiring his musical instrument.

The Metallica track could follow in the footsteps of Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill”, which shot to the top of the charts after being featured in “Stranger Things 4” volume 1 in May.

“Master of Puppets”, which is a track taken from the band’s 1986 album of the same name, is currently at No. 21 on Spotify’s U.S. charts.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo was among those posting on social media about the big guitar moment, revealing his son Tye played additional guitar for the scene.

See more fan reaction below.

