Steven Tyler is out of rehab following a recent relapse.

Aerosmith revealed their frontman had entered a treatment facility back in May, less than a month before the band were set to take the stage for their Las Vegas residency.

A rep for the group has now confirmed Tyler has left the facility, telling People: “He’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back onstage.”

According to TMZ, the rocker was said to have left the facility last week and did more than the required 30 days to make sure he felt good.

Sources told the site Tyler is “at a healthy weight and his skin looks great.”

They added the musician “understands he’s fighting a lifelong problem and recognizes his addiction,” but “everyone’s hopeful he’ll stay clean and sober.”

The news comes after Aerosmith said in a statement in May: “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler has been open about his struggles with substance abuse for over a decade. Per a Recovery Spotlight from American Addiction Centers, he first became sober in the 1980s before relapsing in the early 2000s. He most recently sought treatment in 2009.