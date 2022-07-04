On the latest episode of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” podcast, the host slammed the Supreme Court, which last month overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights.

“In my mind, the idea that this was based in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical education — the Supreme Court is now the Fox News of justice in my mind,” Stewart said. “This was a desire in search of a rationale.

“It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘We’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society, journalism. They are a cynical political arm.”

Stewart also criticized the U.S. Senate confirmation process to approve nominated Justices to the Court, in which a number of the Justices had claimed to view Roe v. Wade as established precedent.

“When you look at the ridiculous Kabuki theatre now of Justice confirmation, where they can just go out there and just f**king lie,” he said. “Like, if this were about debate, then they would’ve understood what ‘perjury’ meant.”

He added again, “But they are now the Fox News of justice. I mean, there is no consistency. States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?”

Stewart said of the conservative Justices and the Republican Party, “They have an ideology and they are retrofitting it with legal scholarship.”