Two Adele fans got the surprise of their lives on Saturday.

The singer was performing at London’s Hyde Park in front of 65,000 people when she pulled out a Pride flag to sing “When We Were Young”.

However, hours earlier Adele didn’t have a rainbow flag and had someone approach gig-goers Dean William and his friend Jack to borrow theirs.

READ MORE: Adele Reveals She ‘Definitely’ Would Like To Have More Children

The fans in question were offered a spot in the Diamond VIP section and lots of drinks tokens in exchange for the £8 (C$12) flag they’d bought for the Pride celebrations in London over the weekend.

Adele asked the excited pair to watch from the side of the stage after explaining to the crowd the situation.

READ MORE: Adele Brings Young Fan At Concert To Tears After Gifting Her A Signed T-Shirt Stuffed With Cash

William also shared footage of his “awkward drunk conversation” with the hitmaker.

I arrived with my general admission ticket at about 6pm and went straight to the toilet at the furthest point away from the stage. As I left, a woman approached my friend and I and said she saw I was wearing a pride flag, and they @Adele needed one for her performance… — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

She asked if she could borrow mine so…OF COURSE I SAID YES! Then we were whisked away into the Diamond VIP section and given a LOT of drinks tokens. This is the woman who approached us and too such good care of us ❤️. pic.twitter.com/6GkRhjmN6f — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

After we got our wristbands and drinks, we watched a bit of the amazing Gabrielle and bumped into the lovely @Charlottegshore! pic.twitter.com/LqTeC8q1Ev — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

We were stunned. This was a dream! Before long @adele came on stage and blew our socks off! Of course, singing Hello. pic.twitter.com/6PjtYDZBXE — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

Then, after two songs the MOST BIZARRE moment of my life happened. @Adele, in front of 65,000 people asks where Jack and Dean are and calls us over to the barrier! I of course, have no footage of this as I was losing my mind!!! — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

We were pulled over the barrier, and told by @adele that she wanted to give us the best seats in the house… they certainly were! Here are a few snaps… pic.twitter.com/Q8x4lYwXFn — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

Then, during When We Were Young, @adele appeared wearing the very flag we bought for eight quid at Holborn station just hours before! I cried. pic.twitter.com/DPuyOFYIIm — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

To end the most magical, perfect, mind-blowing pride @adele sung Love Is A Game, looked at us directly in the eyes and blew us a kiss. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ADELE!!!! I’ll never ever forget this night and this pride!!!! pic.twitter.com/GnJlXDKCGG — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

I’ve just been sent a clip from the moment @Adele called us up ❤️. pic.twitter.com/2wAvpArhzX — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

AND the most awkward drunk conversation of my life @Adele. pic.twitter.com/5pVSAlj4d5 — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

“It blew our minds,” William told Greg James on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” he added of the gig.

William insisted, “I can’t go and see Adele again, it’s just not going to be the same, is it?

“What’s the point? It’s not going to live up to it.”

Adele also performed at the venue Friday night.