Two Adele fans got the surprise of their lives on Saturday.

The singer was performing at London’s Hyde Park in front of 65,000 people when she pulled out a Pride flag to sing “When We Were Young”.

However, hours earlier Adele didn’t have a rainbow flag and had someone approach gig-goers Dean William and his friend Jack to borrow theirs.

The fans in question were offered a spot in the Diamond VIP section and lots of drinks tokens in exchange for the £8 (C$12) flag they’d bought for the Pride celebrations in London over the weekend.

Adele asked the excited pair to watch from the side of the stage after explaining to the crowd the situation.

William also shared footage of his “awkward drunk conversation” with the hitmaker.

“It blew our minds,” William told Greg James on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” he added of the gig.

William insisted, “I can’t go and see Adele again, it’s just not going to be the same, is it?

“What’s the point? It’s not going to live up to it.”

Adele also performed at the venue Friday night.