Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Bacons are one talented family.

Kevin Bacon shared a cute clip of him and his wife Kyra Sedgwick singing along to the Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton track “I Bet You Think About Me” with their daughter Sosie Bacon.

Actress Sosie took on the lead vocals, singing to their goats as her famous parents played instruments and offered backing vocals behind her.

Fans loved the clip:

I love this video so much. You all sounded great. I'm already a big fan of all of you and this performance made my day. Love ya'll! — Lara Mann (@Lexmark10) July 4, 2022

Animals feel and love your family and your music, look so good!🤣😍😃👍 — 노다비 (@Nodabi_ya) July 4, 2022

This made me smile big!😊 — Candi Brandl (@CandiLee59) July 4, 2022

Yes. Yes. And more… Yes. Absolutely love this 🫶 — YouGetAScarf🧣🍂✨ (@YouGetAScarf) July 4, 2022

Absolutely loved this 🥰🥰🥰 — booklover679215 (@booklover679215) July 4, 2022

READ MORE: Kevin Bacon Welcomes Queer Teens To A Frightening New ‘Safe Space’ In First Teaser For ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon’s social media accounts hit headlines last week after he took on the “Footloose drop” TikTok trend with his wife.

They nailed the dance, but he ended up sharing a photo of Sedgwick icing her wrist after she went a little too hard.