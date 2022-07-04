Nicki Minaj appeared to take a swipe at Kanye West as she performed at the 2022 Essence Festival on Friday.

The rapper went to perform West’s “Monster”, in which she features alongside Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Bon Iver, but halted the show to say: “A monster though! A monster though! But we don’t f**k with clowns,” Consequence Sound reported.

The Barbz are not happy with Essence Fest, and apparently, Nicki Minaj isn’t happy with her longtime friend and collaborator, Kanye West. What y'all think about this?? #CardiB #KanyeWest #NickiMinaj #EssenceFest #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/ZNVUpGkcAb — lovelyti (@lovelyti) July 2, 2022

It’s not known what exactly led to Minaj’s diss, but she’s previously voiced her disappointment at West shelfing their 2019 collaboration “New Body”.

He also recently teamed up with Minaj’s longtime rival Cardi B for her new track “Hot S**t”.

Minaj thrilled fans with her epic Essence set, with her bringing Lil Wayne out at one point as well as belting out an array of fan favourites including “Beez in the Trap” and “Moment 4 Life”.