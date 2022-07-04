Independence Day

On Monday, while many in America celebrated the Fourth of July and the country’s founding, a number of celebrities took to social media to express their outrage at the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

A meme, started by Instagram user @bitton, announced, “4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women,” in response to the ruling, which overturned federal abortion rights protections, leading the procedure to be banned or heavily curtailed in numerous states.

On their Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney both reposted the meme on July 4th instead of the usual Independence Day celebrations.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry, meanwhile, tweeted saying, “women in the US have fewer rights and an actual sparkler.”

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

Gia Gunn reacted to the holiday by admitting, “this year I am not feeling proud.”

Are you proud to be American? Unfortunately this year I am not feeling that proud. Us women including trans women are less free than ever before. We all play a part in this. What a shame! #fourthofjulyiscancelled pic.twitter.com/ntfGXzlvrF — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) July 4, 2022

Jessica Chastain kept her July 4th message simple and to the point, flipping the bird with both middle fingers in an Instagram post, and captioning it, “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights.”

Explaining that she’s “not much to celebrate this 4th,” Padma Lakshmi instead backed a cake with “Separate Church & State” written on it.

“No matter what, we’ll keep fighting for the day where all humans have the same rights, at least of their own person and body, have privacy to make their own choices and to love whom they love and live in peace,” she wrote.

Lizzo decided to take some action for the holiday, announcing that her shapewear line Yitty is donating 100 per cent of its net proceeds over the long weekend to an abortion rights charity.

Lisa Rinna did celebrate the holiday, but also shared a post informing people about the importance of fighting for women’s rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.