Olivia Rodrigo had a surprise for fans at a dive bar in Manchester, U.K., on Sunday night.

The musician performed at the city’s Apollo as part of her “Sour” tour before heading to Bunny Jackson’s, known for their chicken wings and cocktails, to belt out a ’90s classic.

Rodrigo was said to have asked the band at the venue if she could play a song before singing Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit “Torn”.

The 19-year-old loves a good cover. She was recently joined by Alanis Morissette to sing the Canadian icon’s 1995 smash “You Oughta Know”, from her album Jagged Little Pill.

Rodrigo previously surprised fans on her tour in Toronto with an appearance by Avril Lavigne to duet her hit “Complicated”.