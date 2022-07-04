Click to share this via email

Olivia Rodrigo had a surprise for fans at a dive bar in Manchester, U.K., on Sunday night.

The musician performed at the city’s Apollo as part of her “Sour” tour before heading to Bunny Jackson’s, known for their chicken wings and cocktails, to belt out a ’90s classic.

Rodrigo was said to have asked the band at the venue if she could play a song before singing Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit “Torn”.

Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set. pic.twitter.com/mpMbpkRlLq — OJB (@Oliver_james) July 4, 2022

mate, it was wild. They just showed up after playing the arena and her TM asked to jump on between our sets! They were all very lovely. pic.twitter.com/NOtqmNgT9F — OJB (@Oliver_james) July 4, 2022

THIS IS SO RANDOM. OLIVIA RODRIGO, AKA THE BIGGEST POP STAR OF THE YEAR, SINGING A 90s SONG AT A BAR IN MANCHESTER. pic.twitter.com/2cz1kgSLSl — annie is proud of liv ✰ (@littlefreakliv) July 4, 2022

Just watched @oliviarodrigo do Torn in @bunnyjacksons Good night to her guitarist and her guitarist alone 😍 pic.twitter.com/c3y6PRnDFs — ScottyTooThotty (@QuizmasterFlash) July 3, 2022

🎥| Olivia Rodrigo cantando “Torn” de Natalie Imbruglia no bar Bunny Jacksons, em Manchester!pic.twitter.com/Tbgez691mZ — Olivia Rodrigo Brasil  (@oliviarodrbr) July 4, 2022

This is so great!! — Michael V (@mrodney65) July 4, 2022

Omg I would’ve acc passed out — Arya 💖 (@arya_242) July 4, 2022

i love this so much — i love dream:) (@dreammstyles) July 4, 2022

The 19-year-old loves a good cover. She was recently joined by Alanis Morissette to sing the Canadian icon’s 1995 smash “You Oughta Know”, from her album Jagged Little Pill.

Rodrigo previously surprised fans on her tour in Toronto with an appearance by Avril Lavigne to duet her hit “Complicated”.