Adele gave a personal look inside of her relationship with Rich Paul. During the latest episode of BBC Sounds’ “Desert Island Discs”, the 34-year-old shared the key piece of advice she gets from the sports agent that pushes her out of her comfort zone.

While speaking with host Lauren Laverne, the “Water Under The Bridge” singer shared that she would spend years out of the spotlight, mastering how to be seen if she wants. But it was Paul who encouraged her to get out and enjoy life.

“I think now that the relationship that I’m in, he’s like ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant, and if you want to go to this birthday party, then you should be going. You can’t miss out on these things, what’s the worst that could happen?’”

Adele, and Paul, 40, have been dating since the summer of 2021. Since their romance, the couple have been spotted courtside at NBA games, and even tearing up the dance floor at a friend’s wedding alongside LeBron James and his wife.

On Friday, Paul was spotted with Adele’s ex-husband and the father of her son, Simon Konecki, during the singer’s Hyde Park concert in London – sharing a VIP section.

During the interview, the singer also elaborated on her relationship with Konecki – whom she split with in 2019 – and how their bond allows for a healthy environment for their 9-year-old son Angelo.

“You know, it was never really tricky,” the “Hello” singer told the host about their divorce.

“Because we’re such good friends and, over my dead body, is my kid having like a messy divorce in his life. There are no issues and there were no issues, it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with him, he’s just the best, and you know, I def approached it all with grace and I think that really paid off.”

