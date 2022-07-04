Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joey Chestnut nabs another victory.

The competitive eating champion solidified his reign with his 15th win at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

While he failed to smash his own record of 76 dogs in 2021, he still managed to nab first place against second place Geoffrey Esper, who ate 48 dogs, and third place, rookie James Webb who ate 41, reports Sporting News.

READ MORE: Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Breaks His Own Record By Scarfing 76 Hot Dogs In 10 Minutes

Dominance from Joey Chestnut once again! While he fell short of his own World Record (76), Chestnut downed 63 hot dogs + buns in 10 minutes to win another title. The next highest total was 43. pic.twitter.com/ErLnw1DgRx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 4, 2022

“I slowed down, but it was a crazy contest,” Chestnut commented after. The athlete, who was competing while in crutches, admitted that he didn’t notice the pain in his foot until after the contest.

One of the most bizarre points during the competition, however, was when a protestor stormed the stage in a Darth Vader mask.

READ MORE: Joey Chestnut Eats 12 Pound Walking Taco In 38 Minutes

Not seen on TV was Joey Chestnut putting a protestor in a chokehold while scarfing another hotdog en route to victory pic.twitter.com/nZRZ1AR7jm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 4, 2022

Without missing a beat, Chestnut subdued the protestor with a chokehold and went right back to the contest. The moment wasn’t televised, but made the rounds on social media.

The win makes it his sixth win in a row. His unchallenged string of wins from 2006 was broken in 2015 when he lost to Matt Stonie, but he has since reclaimed the champion title.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was created in 1967, and has been held annually as part of the American Independence Day celebrations in New York.