Ashton Kutcher is helping his friends celebrate the most important day of their lives.

In beautiful montage video dedicated to their wedding, YouTubers Pk & Mike captured the special day and shared it to their YouTube.

Kutcher helped make the day extra special, however, by officiating the union between the two.

The actor is seen in the first few moments of the video, commenting, “Yo you guys’ vows? Destroyed everyone out there.”

READ MORE: ‘The Boys’ Parodies Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ Video With Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis And More

While the audience doesn’t get to hear their full vows, they do get to see Kutcher at the altar later in a handsome suit with the rainbow pride flag pinned to his lapel.

The video captures the two newlyweds sharing some sweet PDA throughout the video and, of course, showing their appreciation for the actor by giving him a big hug.

Kutcher was not the only famous guest in attendance, however, as Taylor Lautner also made it to the ceremony.

READ MORE: Victoria And David Beckham Celebrate 23rd Wedding Anniversary ‘They Said It Wouldn’t Last’

The “Twilight” actor made headlines earlier in the week by showing off his dance moves with the groom PK to the “Mulan” soundtrack.

The night ended with a bit of a fashion wardrobe for the actor, however, as he revealed on Instagram his intense moves resulted in some split pants.