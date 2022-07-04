Melissa Rivers has someone new in her life.

The actress dropped by SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on Radio Andy and teased a little bit of her new relationship.

When asked by the host, Rivers confirmed that she was dating someone new, but kept tight-lipped on the details.

“I am very cautiously optimistic because you know, I am cautiously optimistic,” she said of her hopes for the relationship. She wanted to be careful since she had “been burned more than once.”

Lewis was not so tight-lipped, however, as he revealed that she had been seeing this person for almost three months now, having met him recently.

“I thought he was very age appropriate. I like that he’s successful,” he hinted. “And, very, very nice, charismatic.”

He then apologized for spilling her secret.

“I guess your phone is blowing up because you didn’t tell your friends you were dating anyone. I’m sorry,” he said.

Rivers was last linked with talent agent Mark Rousso, who she began dating in 2015. While an official breakup was never announced, it appears the 54-year-old is moving on. She offered a vague reference to the breakup, saying it was the cause for her caution.

“There’s so many amazing people in my life and I’m very blessed,” she said. “And you know, you just, before you let someone new in, you have to, to really weigh everything. You know, I lost, I almost lost a lot of friends during my last breakup.”