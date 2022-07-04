Shawn Mendes is meeting his doppelganger.

The singer was walking down the street when he saw double as he ran into Canadian soccer player Easton Ongaro. The athlete was wearing the exact same sweater and shoes as Mendes, a comfortable zip-up sweater with a bear pattern on it and a pair of dark converse sneakers.

The encounter was so funny that the pop singer shared it to his TikTok account, having captured the meeting.

“Dude, what is this? This is so funny, the pants and everything,” Mendes can be heard saying in the video.

The two then amicably take a picture of their accidental matching outfits which Ongaro shared to his Instagram.

He jokingly captioned the post, “nice sweater bro @shawnmendes”.

Mendes is known for being particular about his clothing, even using it to show support or make political statements.

He recently wore a bold orange shirt when he performed at the Wango Tango music festival in California earlier this month to “raise awareness to end gun violence in America”.