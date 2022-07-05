Irish stars Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan hit the golf course together again on Monday for a very special cause.

The pair were among stars playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, joining the likes of Bill Murray and pro golfer Luke Donald.

While speaking to Virgin Media Sport ahead of the event, Dornan joked he had “no nerves.”

The “Fifty Shades” actor went on, “It’s a nightmare, it’s just not what you’re used to doing, playing golf in front of people.

“So, as long as you get the first tee shot away, that’s all that we really care about.

“I mean, 10 of the top 11 in the world are here, but that’s the influence and the power of JP, he’s [a] magnanimous, brilliant, generous person and everyone loves him and he’s been very good to us. I think we are all very aware of how fortunate we are to be here.”

Horan added, “It’s incredible, as Jamie said, 10 out of the top 11 in the world are here, it’s insane. If it all goes wrong, at least we can say we played in a tournament with Tiger Woods, but yeah, the crowds, it’s scary.

“I’ve played in a fair few Pro-Ams, but this is different level… Legendary actors like Bill Murray coming across to play in this, again it shows how loving and great JP has been to everyone… It just adds that different level of star power to it and brings the crowds out.”

The primary purpose of the JP McManus Pro-Am is to raise money for charitable organizations, mostly located in the Mid-West region of Ireland, the website stated.

Over €140 million has been raised so far and this figure is set to rise by many millions more by the time the 2022 event is finished.