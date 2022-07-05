Macy Gray sparked an online debate this week after telling Piers Morgan that changing body parts “doesn’t make you a woman.”

On TalkTV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Monday, the host asked the singer what she considered a woman to be.

She responded, “[A woman is] a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina!”

Gray added, “I will say this and everybody’s gonna hate me but — as a woman — just because you go change your parts, it doesn’t make you a woman, sorry. I know that for a fact.

“You want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got surgery.”

After Morgan mentioned the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling, the singer went on, “I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree. There is a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is. Do you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gray said, “A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

After Gray was criticized over the comments online, Morgan responded to thank her for her “courage and honesty”:

Macy Gray, as she predicted, is already being abused, hounded, shamed & branded ‘transphobic’ by the usual vile, vicious mob who attack women that defend women’s rights. I stand with you @MacyGraysLife – thanks for your courage and honesty. 👍 https://t.co/91v17mgIMY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2022

Awww, look at you trying to cancel Macy – you big bully. https://t.co/fYXdT4tqA5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2022

See some of the viewer response below:

macy gray being all transphobic and “a woman is this” when she’s the one who made me feel cool for having a deep voice like a man? damn — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) July 4, 2022

Wowwwwwww. Thought Macy Gray was smarter than this. Absolutely disgusting disregard for ALL women and all their DIFFERENT experiences. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Period. https://t.co/J1fvlsq9pR — Miranda “Randi” Doerfler 🫠 (@docsaico) July 5, 2022

Maybe if Macy Gray focused on herself rather than worrying about trans identities she wouldn't be a one hit wonder who needs Piers Morgan to keep her career afloat — gloomstar 💫 (@gloomstar23) July 5, 2022

For any trans people that just searched 'Macy Gray', I would recommend for the sake of self care, don't read the posts. I felt sick enough as a cis woman.

You are loved, you are valid and important. Trans rights are human rights. Don't let the haters bring you down ❤🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 — Leah (@mithril_mayhem) July 5, 2022

Macy Gray is such a random celebrity to come out with transphobic beliefs. Anyway, fuck her. — Filf (@TotalFilf) July 5, 2022

Rowling, who has faced backlash over her comments about the transgender community, was among those posting on Twitter: