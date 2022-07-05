Macy Gray sparked an online debate this week after telling Piers Morgan that changing body parts “doesn’t make you a woman.”

On TalkTV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Monday, the host asked the singer what she considered a woman to be.

She responded, “[A woman is] a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina!”

Gray added, “I will say this and everybody’s gonna hate me but — as a woman — just because you go change your parts, it doesn’t make you a woman, sorry. I know that for a fact.

“You want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got surgery.”

After Morgan mentioned the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling, the singer went on, “I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree. There is a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is. Do you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gray said, “A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

After Gray was criticized over the comments online, Morgan responded to thank her for her “courage and honesty”:

See some of the viewer response below:

Rowling, who has faced backlash over her comments about the transgender community, was among those posting on Twitter:

