Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Keanu Reeves is truly the internet’s favourite good guy.

On Monday, a tweet went viral, capturing a heartwarming moment the “Matrix” star had with a young fan at an airport.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Hangs Out At The Aston Martin Garage During The FI British Grand Prix

TV producer Andrew Kimmel wrote in a thread that Reeves was on his flight from London to New York, and he was approached by a fan at the baggage collection for an autograph.

When the young fan began asking the actor a series of “rapid-fire questions,” he “happily responded to every single one.”

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

As Kimmel related, the kid asked about everything from Reeves’ trip to the British Grand Prix over the weekend, how long he was going to be in New York, and which Broadway show he was planning to see.

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kimmel added, “The man could not have been nicer,” and shared that he also managed to “geek out” and get a photo with Reeves.

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant Enter NFT & Metaverse To Support Artists From Disadvantaged Backgrounds

The thread was shared thousands of times, with many praising Reeves for being so kind to the young boy, and for actually asking the kids questions himself.

Keanu greets a fan who peppers him with questions, and when he runs out of steam, Keanu turns the tables and keeps the conversation going by asking him questions. Class act. https://t.co/v55vBac4mo — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 5, 2022

This story is great and also Keanu was masked, once again showing what a stand-up guy he is. ❤ https://t.co/6K5r99EzpA — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) July 5, 2022

Keanu remains undefeated at being awesome. https://t.co/1YyT7Ou3CD — TheQuartering (Humble Bean Merchant) (@TheQuartering) July 5, 2022