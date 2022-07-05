Keanu Reeves is truly the internet’s favourite good guy.

On Monday, a tweet went viral, capturing a heartwarming moment the “Matrix” star had with a young fan at an airport.

TV producer Andrew Kimmel wrote in a thread that Reeves was on his flight from London to New York, and he was approached by a fan at the baggage collection for an autograph.

When the young fan began asking the actor a series of “rapid-fire questions,” he “happily responded to every single one.”

As Kimmel related, the kid asked about everything from Reeves’ trip to the British Grand Prix over the weekend, how long he was going to be in New York, and which Broadway show he was planning to see.

Kimmel added, “The man could not have been nicer,” and shared that he also managed to “geek out” and get a photo with Reeves.

The thread was shared thousands of times, with many praising Reeves for being so kind to the young boy, and for actually asking the kids questions himself.