Venus Williams had the best response after a journalist questioned whether she wanted to go all the way in Wimbledon.
Williams was joined by fellow tennis player Jamie Murray for a press conference after the pair played in the mixed doubles competition.
After winning their first-round match against Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska over the weekend, a reporter questioned whether they were hoping to beat Venus’s sister Serena Williams and Jamie’s brother Andy Murray in the tournament.
This response from Venus Williams was brilliant 😅
"What kind of question is that?!" 💬#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4e0LozWd9c
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 2, 2022
“Are you in it to win it or is it the first target to get past the third round where Serena and Andy became a cropper?” the journo asked.
A confused Williams responded, “What kind of question is that?” before jokingly saying: “We’re in it for a stroll…. Like, come on.”
The reporter insisted, “Are you in it for the experience or are you going to go all the way?”
“Are you going to write a good article or just a half-way decent one?” Williams quipped.
Unfortunately for Williams and Murray, they failed to beat Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara in the following round.