Venus Williams of the U.S, with Britain's Jamie Murray, returns a ball during a second round mixed doubles match against Britain's Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Venus Williams had the best response after a journalist questioned whether she wanted to go all the way in Wimbledon.

Williams was joined by fellow tennis player Jamie Murray for a press conference after the pair played in the mixed doubles competition.

After winning their first-round match against Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska over the weekend, a reporter questioned whether they were hoping to beat Venus’s sister Serena Williams and Jamie’s brother Andy Murray in the tournament.

This response from Venus Williams was brilliant 😅 "What kind of question is that?!" 💬#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4e0LozWd9c — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 2, 2022

“Are you in it to win it or is it the first target to get past the third round where Serena and Andy became a cropper?” the journo asked.

A confused Williams responded, “What kind of question is that?” before jokingly saying: “We’re in it for a stroll…. Like, come on.”

The reporter insisted, “Are you in it for the experience or are you going to go all the way?”

“Are you going to write a good article or just a half-way decent one?” Williams quipped.

Unfortunately for Williams and Murray, they failed to beat Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara in the following round.