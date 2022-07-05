WARNING: This article deals with sensitive subject matter.

P.P. Arnold claims she was raped by Ike Turner in her candid new memoir Soul Survivor.

The soul singer, who began her career as an Ikette with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in 1965, told the Telegraph that Turner once trapped her in a room and raped her in the mid ’60s.

She said of the incident involving Ike, who passed away in 2007 at age 76: “What can I say? It was awful. I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself,” People reported.

Arnold, 75, added of Turner’s then-wife Tina: “I was told Tina wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me.

“If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”

Ike Turner, 1970. Credit: CP Images

She explained how returning home would have meant returning to her violent husband David, whom she was forced to marry after a failed attempted abortion.

Arnold, who tried to abort her baby with a sterilized coat hanger but it didn’t work, gave birth to her son Kevin at age 15 and her daughter Debbie two years later.

READ MORE: Tina Turner And Her Husband Snap Up Vast $76M Estate On Lake Zurich

Arnold insisted she had a “deep anger” for her violent husband but “dealt with it.”

She also claimed her father hit her while she was growing up.

“Sadly it was the way it was back then. I think it’s a lot to do with slavery and how that affected the Black man’s psyche,” the singer shared.

Elsewhere in the tell-all interview, Arnold spoke about her alleged love affair with Mick Jagger, revealing how she left the Ikettes after he persuaded her to move on.

She said in the memoir, referencing Jagger’s then-girlfriend Marianne Faithfull: “Mick was in heaven but Marianne was more interested in me.

“I had always been a good kisser and so was she. I tried to let myself go but I was also uncomfortable… ultimately it was Mick that I was infatuated with, not her. There was a plantation feel about it, like I was a plaything.”