“Stranger Things” season 4 was finally Sadie Sink’s chance to establish heroes fas more than just the “new kid.”

The season, which ended with her character Max’s fate very much up in the air, also found her at the centre of the emotional drama, being marked for death by the grotesque villain Venca.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 19-year-old actress talks about a scene in which she’s able to keep Venca at bay by recalling her happiest moment, when Max first kissed Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) at the Snow Ball in season 2.

“I hadn’t been back in that setting since I was 14 years old,” she says. “To be transported to that moment in time was wild for both me and the character.”

Sink also admits that having only been introduced to the cast in season 2 has made all the acclaim and fan outpouring for her character in season 4 that much more meaninfgul.

“I always had a little voice in my head saying ‘you’re still the new kid,'” she explains. “Even while we were filming season 4, I think I was so used to just playing a character that was a little bit newer and I, as Sadie, was still finding my footing. So when the scripts came out [for season 4], it was a shock to see the storyline that they had planned for Max.”

The challenge of the new season was rewarding, as Sink says, “It was the ultimate push that I needed to really find my footing on this show and finally stop feeling like the new kid.”

Near the end of the season, in an emotional speech to the villain, Max shares how her depression had at one point made her want to disappear.

“It’s just so heartbreaking,” she says of the scene, which occurs just before what may be her character’s final moments alive and well heading into season 5.

“I’m not sure where we’re going and what Max’s state is. It’s definitely all up in the air right now,” Sink says of her character’s future. “I’m just as excited as everyone else to find out where Max is and how she’s doing.”

In another recent interview with Deadline, Sink also recalls what it was like filming season 4 during the pandemic.

“We got the first four episodes and we started filming and then got shut down for COVID. Then we received the last episodes while we were in lockdown. So I did know where it was going,” she says. “But it was only because we had that break that we got the scripts a little bit sooner than we would’ve in the filming process. Once I found out where it was going, I was very shocked.”

As for her reaction to the two-part season finale, which was released on July 1, Sink says, “Oh my God. I watched it for the first time two nights ago. You really have to settle in for it. It feels like almost by the end of it, the show has entered a new realm. It’s so cinematic. It’s the beginning of the end, which is the tagline of season four, but you really don’t feel that until episode nine. It was a journey to watch and I even knew what was going to happen!”

Looking ahead to season 5, she says, “With season five being the last season, I don’t know what they have planned. But there are so many characters. Some of the deaths on the show are so impactful to audience members and the other characters in general. But they really moved the story. I know the Duffers are always very careful and calculated with who they’re killing off. They’re never gonna kill a character for the sake of just killing someone off. It always has to move the plot along and be right in that moment and in the story. I have full faith in them.”

Sink adds, “I can tell you with full honesty that I do not know what is going to happen in season five. I think after watching nine, I’m even more eager to find out. Looking back on previous seasons, there’s always something that’s left up in the air as to what evil is still out there. I think that this season, it’s more prominent than ever. Will mentions that Vecna is definitely still out there. So, there are so many uncertainties.”