Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver isn’t a fan of her recent topless photo.

Kate took to Instagram to share a snap of herself drinking coffee with her long blonde hair covering her chest.

She captioned the pic: “🌞’s out ☕️☕️☕️.”

Oliver, who hosts the podcast “Sibling Revelry” with his sister, jokingly commented: “Nope..”

Stars including Paris Hilton and Janelle Monáe begged to differ.

Monáe insisted, “I must recreate this 😍😍😍😍 Icon.”

Credit: Instagram/Kate Hudson

Hilton simply commented with the heart eyes emoji, while Selma Blair added: “That’s a lovely morning! 💛”

Michelle Pfeiffer also responded with a heart emoji.