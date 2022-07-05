Dylan Farrow roasted Alec Baldwin after he interviewed her adoptive father Woody Allen last week, whom she has accused of sexual abuse.

Farrow joined Tom Scharpling and Julie Klausner on the Forever Dog podcast “Double Threat”, with the trio pulling up an Instagram video of Baldwin talking about some of his favourite TV shows while lying in bed.

Scharpling questioned whether Baldwin was in hospital at one point, as the group laughed about the actor’s choice of pose given he could have filmed the clip from anywhere.

Farrow joked, “The pose is so deliberately to hide his double chin that it’s all I can think about.

“I’ve done it, I’m guilty of the same thing.”

The comments come after Baldwin chatted to Allen, struggling with his Wifi connection in the glitchy Instagram Live clip.

Previously addressing any criticism he faced for doing the interview, Baldwin wrote on Instagram: “I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” adding he “COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation.”

Allen denies ever having been sexually inappropriate or abusive with his daughter Dylan. Allen and Mia Farrow were married from 1980 to 1992. In August 1992, Dylan, then 7, accused Allen of molesting her.