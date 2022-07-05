Canadian country singer Jade Eagleson surprised a military couple during their intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

The couple won a nationwide contest in which Eagleson performed an acoustic version of his hit song “She Don’t Know” during their first dance.

After receiving over 1400 submissions from hopeful couples, Eagleson was drawn to active duty Air Force member Mike Smith and his fiancé Chanelle. The singer took a quick 24 hour trip to Vegas and surprised the newlyweds when he walked out onto the dance floor to deliver a special performance for their first dance, a moment that they’ll “never ever forget.”

Following the wedding, Eagleson and the Smith’s joined “Fox and Friends” to share how Eagleson being a part of their special day added to their long-awaited ceremony.

“For (Eagleson) to come out there and sing for our first dance was something that just really made the day just as perfect as it could be,” Mike said.

Watch the clip below to find out why it felt “really important” for Eagleson to perform at Mike and Chanelle’s wedding.