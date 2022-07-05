Tom Hanks is puzzled at Tim Allen’s absence from the new “Toy Story” spin-off.

In a recent appearance on Cinemablend‘s “ReelBlend” podcast, Hanks spoke his mind about Chris Evans taking over as the voice of Buzz in “Lightyear”.

READ MORE: Buzz Goes On The Adventure Of A Lifetime In Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

“How about that?” the actor says. “Actually, I wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen [at the box office with ‘Elvis’] and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that.”

“I want to go back in the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common,” he continued, adding, “That’s what I want to do and, going to see a movie with [Tim Allen] – I’m looking forward to that.”

READ MORE: Chris Evans Slams Critics Of ‘Lightyear’ Same-Sex Kiss: ‘Those People Are Idiots’

Last month, Allen spoke about being left out of “Lightyear”, revealing that years ago he was actual in conversation with Pixar about returning to the role.

“But the brass from the first four movies is not this. This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies,” he told Extra.

“I thought it was a live action thing with real humans – not an animated thing. And really, it’s Hanks and I. There’s really no Toy Story, Buzz without Woody. I’m not sure what the idea… I’m a plot guy,” he added.

“If this was done in 1997 it would seem to be a big adventure story. And as I see, it’s not a big adventure story,” Allen said. “It’s a wonderful story, but it just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy. It has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”