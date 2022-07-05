James Cameron isn’t afraid to fire back at trolls criticizing “Avatar”.

The Canadian movie-maker spoke to Empire for their upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water” issue about the eagerly anticipated sequel, which is set to be released December 16.

The original 2009 flick will be re-released in theatres on September 23.

READ MORE: James Cameron May Pass Along The Director Reins For ‘Avatar’ 4 & 5

Cameron insisted of any criticism surrounding the first film, “The trolls will have it that nobody gives a s**t and they can’t remember the characters’ names or one damn thing that happened in the movie.

“Then they see the movie again and go, ‘Oh, OK, excuse me, let me just shut the f**k up right now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”

Cameron also discussed the movie’s running time, with the original flick clocking in at 160 minutes, while “The Way of Water” is expected to last around three hours.

Empire's world-exclusive #Avatar: The Way Of Water issue – featuring interviews with James Cameron, his cast and crew, never-before-seen images and much more – goes on sale Thursday 7 July. PRE-ORDER A COPY: https://t.co/0ZRSWO8O8z pic.twitter.com/OLvzMK71Hl — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 1, 2022

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri graces (😉) the subscriber-exclusive cover of @empiremagazine. Experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th. pic.twitter.com/tuNG7kKwt4 — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 1, 2022

READ MORE: Sigourney Weaver Is Playing Jake And Neytiri’s Adopted Teenage Daughter In ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

The director told the mag, “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours.

“It’s like, give me a f**king break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s OK to get up and go pee.”

A synopsis for the upcoming film reads, “Jake Sully [Sam Worthington] lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri [Zoe Saldana] and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”