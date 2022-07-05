Travis Scott halted his Coney Island gig on Monday after spotting some fans climbing a truss during his set.

The rapper made sure everybody was ok as he was caught on camera in a TMZ video asking the gig-goers in question, one of whom was wearing a “Spider-Man” costume, to get down for their own safety.

Scott performed alongside the likes of Meek Mill at the Coney Art Walls show.

Scott’s latest gig comes after 10 people died and hundreds got injured during the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021 in Houston, Texas, with the musician being called out for not stopping the gig at the time.

Officials described it as a “chaotic event,” and the medical examiner determined that all 10 victims from the festival died of “compression asphyxia.” The manner was ruled to be an accident.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and others involved in the festival. Recently, the rapper was among a long list of defendants named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she suffered “horrific injuries” at the Astroworld tragedy that resulted in a miscarriage.

About a month after the tragedy, Scott spoke out for the first time and, in an hour-long interview, denied hearing any signs of distress from the crowd while he was performing.

“It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too. Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need,” he said.

“Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn’t hear that.”

See more in the clip below.