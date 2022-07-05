Rothschild party of 5! Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have welcomed their third child – a baby boy. On Tuesday, Nicky announced the news on Instagram.

“We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙,” she captioned a photo of herself still pregnant and hugging her husband.

The baby boy joins his sisters, 5-year-old Lily-Grace and 4-year-old Teddy Marilyn.

In May, Nicky had the help of her mother, Kathy Hilton, and sister Paris as she revealed she was having a boy.

“Showered with so much love at baby boy’s sprinkle. 🧸💙🍼 Thank you @aliceandolivia, @tinachencraig & @parishilton for filling the room with my favourite people, sweets, treats and pregnancy cravings (hot tamales + dried mangoes). I loved every minute! 🥰.,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nicky first shared that she was expecting her third child in January. At the time, a rep for confirmed the news to ET, saying, “Nicky Hilton is pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild. They will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022.”

Shortly after, Nicky shared the first picture of her baby bump, writing, “They say the best things in life come in threes. 👶👶👶”

Nicky and James tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in England at Kensington Palace in 2015.

MORE FROM ET:

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump for 1st Time in Chic Look

Nicky Hilton Expecting Third Child With Husband James Rothschild

Paris Hilton Tells Sister Nicky She ‘Hated’ Her Bridesmaid Dresses