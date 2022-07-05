Dealing with a box office bust can be hard.

Speaking with GQ, “Stranger Things” star David Harbour opened up about how he dealt with his 2019 superhero reboot “Hellboy” flopping.

“It was a very difficult experience because I wanted a lot out of it. I really like [Mike Mignola, ‘Hellboy’ creator], I like that character,” he said. “And then immediately when it began, even when it was announced, I realised that people did not want that character reinvented. I was very naive and optimistic about what we were going to do.”

Made for $50 million, the film ended up grossing only $55 million worldwide, and when that happened, Harbour turned to none other than Ryan Reynolds.

“I know him a little bit. I called him and I was like, Hey man, I just need to know something. You know ‘Green Lantern’? Huge flop for you. What the f**k is that like, because I think I’m going to hit that right now,” he recalled. “Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?”

Harbour said Reynolds was “sweet” about it, but didn’t actually reveal what advice he gave him.

Though Reynolds later found success with “Deadpool”, his first experience leading a superhero blockbuster with “Green Lantern” did not go well at all.

After years in development, the film, which cost roughly $200 million to make, only grossed about $220 million worldwide, and was criticized for everything from its writing to its digital effects, killing any chance at a sequel.