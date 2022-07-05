Joe Rogan repeatedly turned down offers to have 45th U.S. President Donald Trump on his podcast.

Rogan, host of the ultra-popular “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, recently told Lex Fridman why he refuses to have Trump on his podcast. The comedian and UFC commentator asserted that he is in no way a Trump supporter.

“The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times,” Rogan said, per Mediaite. “When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Fridman was skeptical that Rogan would go long without interviewing Trump, pointing to previous guests he has disagreed with such as Kanye West.

“Yeah, but Kanye’s an artist,” Rogan said. “Kanye doing well or not doing well, doesn’t change the course of our country.”