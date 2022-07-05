Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge are adding to the litter.

Levy and Outerbridge announced the birth of their son on Tuesday. Levy, 35, shared a photo of her newborn baby boy’s feet online.

READ MORE: Nicky Hilton Gives Birth To Baby No. 3: ‘We Are Officially A Party Of 5!’

“He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world,” Levy captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday. “We’ll take all the salt and vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thanks!

Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-stars were going gaga over the baby news.

“Sarah!!!!! I’m SO excited for you and Graham! I’ll send you All Dressed chips from Canada!!!” wrote Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn Schitt).

“REMEMBER HOW YOU’RE PREGNANT?!” added Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose).

READ MORE: Rihanna Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Welcoming Baby

Dan Levy (David Rose) also chimed in, teasing that he’s excited to “finally” like a baby.

Sarah was born in Toronto and made her acting debut in 2005’s “Cheaper by the Dozen 2”. She starred as Twyla Sandis on five seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” and will next appear in “Patty’s Auto”.