Getting recognized is great, but for Cardi B, having one of the best hip-hop albums of all time came with some downsides.

Appearing on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, the rapper looked back on the inclusion of her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy on Rolling Stone‘s Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time at an incredible No. 16.

With that ranking, above many stories and classic albums in the history of the genre, Cardi came in for a fair bit of backlash.

“They was dragging me like ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas.’ … I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my a** dragged. I didn’t even ask for this,” Cardi said.

Cardi admitted that she understood why some people were upset about the ranking, but also defending the album and her work on it.

“I understand that but it’s like, b***h, I ain’t motherf**king ask for it,” she said. “You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my s**t, your b***h was driving, listening to f**king ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all b***hes, all y’all h**s. So it’s like, don’t even try it.”

The rapper also shared her feeling that the high ranking of the album was likely part of Rolling Stone‘s attempt to make the list go viral.

“Of course they’re gonna use a b**h like me. … It’s gonna start a stir,” she said, adding that they turned her into a “punching bag” for the public.

That said, Cardi maintains Invasion of Privacy is “definitely a classic,” but still questioned the ranking itself.

“Yeah, it was, like, a setup. … Rolling Stone, you trying to set me up,” she said. “You got my a** dragged on a f**king Tuesday for no reason.”

Cardi also had plenty of words for the haters who took her to task for being on the list.

“I understand where y’all coming from. … But at the end of the day, like, don’t drag my s**t,” she said. “Don’t f**king disrespect my craft.”