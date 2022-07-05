Issa Rae is unveiling a sneak peek at her latest project, and fans of the “Insecure” star appear to be in for a treat.

“Are y’all ready for the next big must-see fun show this summer?” Rae asks in the intro for the just-released trailer for “Rap Sh!t”, a new HBO Max comedy series.

As can be surmised from the title, the series is set in the world of rap music, and stars Aida Osman and KaMillion (Rae doesn’t appear in the series, but is credited as writer and exec producer).

The series, according to the official synopsis, “follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.”

“Rap Sh!t” debuts with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 21.