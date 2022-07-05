Kyle Richards is coming to her own defense after facing harsh criticism online.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sparked backlash online after a preview clip of the next episode of the reality show depicted Richards laughing at a retelling of Erika Jayne yelling at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.

“It’s not funny, but it is funny,” Kyle laughed, adding, “The Erika that we’ve known all these years was holding a lot in, so seeing this side of her—more open and honest—even if she’s not always showing her best side, at least it’s genuine.”

Dorit Kemsley was also caught laughing with Kyle, their husbands approving of Jayne’s “genuine” actions.

After coming under fire online, Richards clarified her position in the Instagram comments of the clip.

“I was laughing about a friend’s drunken , ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child,” she wrote. “I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later.”

Beauvais, herself, was upset when she reacted to the clip on Twitter, writing, “Nope never saw this scene until now 😡”

Nope never saw this scene until now😡 https://t.co/K0nXPcEXAf — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 4, 2022

She seemed to throw shade at Jayne as she later tweeted a post celebrating her sons for their “respectful” behaviour.

This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/kx5irchJOD — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 5, 2022

“This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful,” said Beauvais. “You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs 💙💙💙”