Nina Dobrev is celebrating the launch of her TikTok account with a glamorous celebrity-filled video.

The actress created her account just a few days ago and is already blowing the platform away with her creative content.

Her newest TikTok features familiar faces as it follows a track of celebrities finding her phone.

It begins with Dobrev and Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, looking down at her phone on the floor from the camera’s perspective. They then step on the phone and use the darkness to transition to a shot of her boyfriend Shaun White looking at the phone. He holds up the camera to show the double date between the two couples at the UFC fight in Las Vegas. As Teller wipes the phone, the scene transitions again to Chris Pratt holding it in confusion. The final transition features Shaquille O’Neal staring at the camera.

The entire video is set to the song “Vegas” from “Elvis”.

The viral TikTok has already racked up over 500,000 likes on the platform. Sperry also shared the TikTok with the caption: “Started this at a hair salon, finished in vegas.”

Fans were amazed by the creative video with one praising the actress, writing, “NINA SEARCHED UP TRANSTITIONS FOR TIK TOK AND STRAIGHT UP DID THEM WE LOVE A CONFIDENT QUEEN”.