KISS is currently in the midst of the band’s End of the Road tour, but founding member Gene Simmons says there’s still plenty of road to travel before the end is in sight.

In a new interview with Chaoszine, Simmons said that the band’s farewell tour will be adding several 100 more dates.

Asked when he sees the tour — which kicked off in 2019, paused due to the pandemic and then resumed last year — finally coming to a conclusion, Simmons admitted he was unsure.

READ MORE: KISS Cancels More Shows After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For COVID-19

“We don’t know. We’ve never retired before. This is our first time,” he quipped.

“It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know,” he added.

Under the circumstances, Simmons said that extending the tour was a no-brainer.

“The crew is happy. Everybody’s happy,” he said. “So we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don’t know how long that’s gonna take.”