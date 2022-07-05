Austin Butler is currently starring as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis”, and a recent still from the movie has gone viral as a hilarious meme.
The photo features Butler as later-stage Elvis, in his Vegas jumpsuit years, looking bloated and sweating profusely.
Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in 1977, (behind the scenes of #ElvisMovie. ) pic.twitter.com/lQDzw0hQeE
— Austin Butler News (@AButlerNews) June 30, 2022
The photo caused the floodgates to open and the memes to come pouring out.
Check out a sampling below:
My wife: It's freezing in here! Can we turn down the AC?
Me: pic.twitter.com/cdtOu7YDdf
— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 1, 2022
“I ain’t gonna lie to ya Sean this here hot sauce is killin’ me!” https://t.co/NK6cALRQ2Q pic.twitter.com/0w3WcKHgnJ
— damo (@MFDAMO) July 1, 2022
“let’s get a table outside!”
— Peter Marshall 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@peterjmarshall) July 2, 2022
just took out the trash in 110 degree weather pic.twitter.com/r3bK75vckj
— nai (@margotswhore) June 30, 2022
Elvis watching the last 30 minutes of Maverick. https://t.co/1rLKNfLjBK
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2022
Me tryna look cute in this 80 degree weather pic.twitter.com/hTwdgLgCfb
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 1, 2022
My therapist: Austin butler 1977 isn’t real he can’t hurt you
Austin butler 1977 Elvis: https://t.co/r2kh65e7sK
— Tay 🫧 (@hooray4tay) July 2, 2022