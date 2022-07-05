Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Austin Butler is currently starring as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis”, and a recent still from the movie has gone viral as a hilarious meme.

The photo features Butler as later-stage Elvis, in his Vegas jumpsuit years, looking bloated and sweating profusely.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in 1977, (behind the scenes of #ElvisMovie. ) pic.twitter.com/lQDzw0hQeE — Austin Butler News (@AButlerNews) June 30, 2022

The photo caused the floodgates to open and the memes to come pouring out.

READ MORE: Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Would Have ‘Loved’ The New Biopic Starring Austin Butler

Check out a sampling below:

My wife: It's freezing in here! Can we turn down the AC?

Me: pic.twitter.com/cdtOu7YDdf — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 1, 2022

“I ain’t gonna lie to ya Sean this here hot sauce is killin’ me!” https://t.co/NK6cALRQ2Q pic.twitter.com/0w3WcKHgnJ — damo (@MFDAMO) July 1, 2022

“let’s get a table outside!” me pic.twitter.com/qaJplJ0kpS — Peter Marshall 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@peterjmarshall) July 2, 2022

just took out the trash in 110 degree weather pic.twitter.com/r3bK75vckj — nai (@margotswhore) June 30, 2022

Elvis watching the last 30 minutes of Maverick. https://t.co/1rLKNfLjBK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2022

Me tryna look cute in this 80 degree weather pic.twitter.com/hTwdgLgCfb — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 1, 2022