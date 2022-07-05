V Magazine is celebrating the new generation of creativity in its latest issue.

In the issue, nine talented creatives from various fields — Iris Law, Evan Mock, Charli XCX, Malika Louback, Sky Ferreira, Shygirl, Rina Sawayama, The Kid LAROI and Eartheater — are each pictured on the cover.

“As the world welcomes an experimental renaissance of pop culture, music, and fashion, V Magazine, along with photographer Richard Burbridge and Fashion Director Nicola Formichetti, has tapped nine dynamic multi-hyphenates (Iris Law, Evan Mock, Charli XCX, Malika Louback, Sky Ferreira, Shygirl, Rina Sawayama, The Kid LAROI, and Eartheater) for V137, the new fall preview print issue, who are prolific, proud, and poised to take the world by storm — all on their own terms!” declares the mag.

Courtesy of V Magazine — Courtesy of V Magazine

In addition to the cover photos, V also shares interviews with each.

“I’m just a person walking through life, doing what I love, and making music,” says LAROI in his interview. “I just want to be remembered for always being myself and always doing whatever I want. I want to be remembered for helping inspire kids to chase their dreams. Without sounding corny, I definitely want to be remembered for being an inspiration for people to move with love and positivity throughout life and help change the world with music, whether it be one person or a million [people], and giving hope to those that need it most.

Richard Burbridge/V Magazine

“I used to just want to go-go-go all the time, and I’ve kind of built this infrastructure and ethos around me where that’s encouraged,” says Charli XCX. “And it’s great! But now that I’m happier as a person, and have found the love of my life, can appreciate that I’ve worked hard for what I have for many many years, I kinda just wanna slow down and take it all in.”

Richard Burbridge/V Magazine

Evan Mock, star of HBO Max’s new “Gossip Girl” also weighs in. “For me in my acting career, I’ve kind of just been winging it (laughs). I also have been learning so much through just actually filming and going through these new episodes for the new season,” he shares.

Richard Burbridge/V Magazine

” I know you mentioned earlier, being able to work on the music has allowed you to learn more about yourself and through being vulnerable you were able to discover different parts of yourself that you didn’t know existed,” says British rapper and DJ Shygirl.

Richard Burbridge/V Magazine

“When I look back at my style, I think it represents a time in my life. I don’t ever notice it changing until I look back, I always dress and style myself how I feel at the time and will always continue to experiment with my style,” explains fashion model Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

Richard Burbridge/V Magazine

“I don’t consider myself to be a very polarizing person, but I do seem to get some kind of love, hate reaction from a lot of people – that’s how it’s always been. A bit of chaos always kind of follows me around even when I’m literally by myself,” notes singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira.

Richard Burbridge/V Magazine

The entire feature can be seen in the latest issue of V Magazine.