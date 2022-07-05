Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans of Blackpink have cause for a summertime celebration.

YG Entertainment, which manages the wildly popular K-pop girl group, has announced that Blackpink will be returning with new music in August, which is the beginning of “a continuous large-scale project” that will carry through to the second half of 2022.

In the announcement, YG Entertainment stated, “a lot of Blackpink-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” adding that the quartet he quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album.”

READ MORE: Blackpink Talk Gruelling Training, Global Success & The Future For Historic ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

In addition, fans will be able to see the group perform live.

“On top of new music and large-scale projects, Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide,” the announcement added.

Blackpink fans are positively psyched by the announcement, judging by a sampling of response on social media.

WAKE UP EVERYONE, BLACKPINK WILL FINALLY COMEBACK ON AUGUST 😭 pic.twitter.com/3GbtNlFOpr — ًchann (@lisasuprmcy) July 6, 2022

THE QUEENS ARE COMING BACK

AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/FSo4ksEceU — ًً (@blckpinkpic) July 6, 2022

4th gen girls reading blackpink comeback news pic.twitter.com/geNh5uAdxh — ؘ (@fireIalisa) July 6, 2022

BLACKPINK COMEBACK FINALLY FINALLY FINALLY pic.twitter.com/SUQURX99Yd — aj (@httplsm) July 6, 2022

world world when

before Yg confirms

BlackPink

comeback pic.twitter.com/mcKLKw9kve — ‏𝘙ꫀꪀ໐ (@Jvno_) July 6, 2022