Fans of Blackpink have cause for a summertime celebration.
YG Entertainment, which manages the wildly popular K-pop girl group, has announced that Blackpink will be returning with new music in August, which is the beginning of “a continuous large-scale project” that will carry through to the second half of 2022.
In the announcement, YG Entertainment stated, “a lot of Blackpink-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” adding that the quartet he quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album.”
In addition, fans will be able to see the group perform live.
“On top of new music and large-scale projects, Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide,” the announcement added.
Blackpink fans are positively psyched by the announcement, judging by a sampling of response on social media.
WAKE UP EVERYONE, BLACKPINK WILL FINALLY COMEBACK ON AUGUST 😭 pic.twitter.com/3GbtNlFOpr
— ًchann (@lisasuprmcy) July 6, 2022
THE QUEENS ARE COMING BACK
AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/FSo4ksEceU
— ًً (@blckpinkpic) July 6, 2022
yg after announcing blackpink’s august comeback: pic.twitter.com/V1Oa0pK37a
— َ (@vesoljennie) July 6, 2022
4th gen girls reading blackpink comeback news pic.twitter.com/geNh5uAdxh
— ؘ (@fireIalisa) July 6, 2022
BLACKPINK COMEBACK FINALLY FINALLY FINALLY pic.twitter.com/SUQURX99Yd
— aj (@httplsm) July 6, 2022
world world when
before Yg confirms
BlackPink
comeback pic.twitter.com/mcKLKw9kve
— 𝘙ꫀꪀ໐ (@Jvno_) July 6, 2022
CHEERS TO EVERYONE WHO SURVIVED THE HIATUS. BLACKPINK IS COMING!! pic.twitter.com/dJSzqkIbOM
— ِ (@hourpink) July 6, 2022