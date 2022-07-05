In June 2019, country singer Granger Smith and wife Amber announced the tragic news that their 3-year-old son, River, had died in a drowning accident in the family’s home.

On Tuesday, she took to social media to share one of the hurtful comments she’s received regarding her son’s death.

In a post she shared on Instagram Story, Smith shares what appears to be a message of condolence she wrote to another family who’s lost a child.

“All of us mamas who know this pain have been praying so hard for your family,” she wrote. “We are all rallying around you and are here for you. Light will come from the dark. He is working. Bless you for blessing others in your deepest hurt. Sending all our love.”

Smith also shared a response she received: “This makes me soooooo mad! Why would you be such irresponsible parents?!? Teach babies to swim, fence the pool, PROTECT your children! This is your fault, you KILLED your win [sic] kid. Truly disgusting.”

Commenting on the message, Smith shared a Bible verse.:”James 3:6 The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole person, sets the whole course of his life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell. but no man can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.”

She then weighed in with her own words. “I can’t fault these people,” she wrote. “We live in a fallen world. It’s taken me 3 years to not let these comments hurt me, but I forgive them. I am rooted in Jesus.”