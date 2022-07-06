Click to share this via email

Tuesday’s “Jeopardy!” answers had everybody talking online yet again.

Just like a few months ago when contestants incorrectly guessed that Diana Ross was 95 years old and not 78, the game show brought the singer’s age up in another category. However, contestant Jake Marvin upset “Jeopardy!” and Ross fans a second time.

According to Yahoo!, during the category “A Number Between 1 and 100”, the first clue was: “Your standard phonograph record until the 1950s, or the age Diana Ross turned in 2022.”

However, Marvin incorrectly guessed that the musician was 90 after wagering all his winnings on the Daily Double clue.

See some of the fan response below.

Jeopardy once again does Diana Ross dirty — j.j.ames dean (@rebelwithacavse) July 5, 2022

And AGAIN they think Diana Ross is 90! #Jeopardy — Franny Di (@FrannyDiP) July 5, 2022

Tough year for Diana Ross. Two different Jeopardy! contestants have guessed her age to be 95 and 90. — Wade Duck (@PandaCunningham) July 5, 2022

Why do these #Jeopardy contestants think Diana Ross is over 90 years old?? Also why can’t Jeopardy keep Diana’s name out of its mouth?? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/I0vqbz7GS4 — lil uzi vaccinated (@jensugi) July 5, 2022

future @Jeopardy contestants should learn one thing & one thing only: Diana Ross's actual age — saya (@SayaSigns) July 5, 2022

So Jeopardy hates Diana Ross for some reason #jeopardy — LM Lang (@froglette1969) July 5, 2022

Another Jeopardy! contestant placing Diana Ross in her 90s! Leave this poor much younger woman alone. — CancerMike (@mkvallely314) July 5, 2022

Viewers were also unimpressed when contestant Suzy Garver incorrectly guessed that Barack Obama was the 38th president of the United States.

Barack Obama the 38th President, Diana Ross 90 years old #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ilG53fzsZ5 — Tired of this shit (@tiredtinNYC) July 5, 2022

The question on jeopardy just now was “what number president was Barack Obama?” This lady gon say the 38th. Why are u on this program 😩 — No One (@hewasno_one) July 6, 2022

Marvin and Garver ended up finishing the game with only $1, while Yungsheng Wang added $25,001 to his winnings, totalling an impressive $47,801 after two days.